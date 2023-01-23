Bukayo Saka said Arsenal will be in a “good place” come the end of the season if they can maintain the standards that have opened up a five-point lead at the top of the Premier League.

Saka scored in a thrilling 3-2 win over Manchester United on Sunday as the Gunners took another huge step towards a first league title since Arsene Wenger’s “Invincibles” in 2003/04.

Victory also kept Mikel Arteta’s men on course to match the Premier League record of 100 points after taking 50 from their first 19 games.

“That’s really significant. It’s something we can be proud of but we have to stay humble,” Saka told Sky Sports of Arsenal’s points tally.

“It’s only halfway through the season and things can change very quickly.

“But if we keep playing like we have then we’ll be in a good place at the end of the season. We just have to keep it up.”

