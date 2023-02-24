Mikel Arteta has backed Bukayo Saka to cope with the rough treatment meted out by opponents but says the Arsenal winger can also learn ways to cope better with being targeted.

The 21-year-old England international has been under the spotlight in recent weeks over a perceived lack of protection from officials and was on the end of some robust challenges in last week’s 4-2 win against Aston Villa.

Shortly before half-time his frustration boiled over after he was fouled by Philippe Coutinho and he shoved the Brazilian in the chest.

More details on SportsDesk.