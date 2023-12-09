Mohamed Salah scored his 200th goal for Liverpool before Harvey Elliott’s last-gasp winner sealed a dramatic 2-1 victory against Crystal Palace that sent the Reds to the top of the Premier League on Saturday.

Jurgen Klopp’s side were in danger of a damaging defeat in the title race after Jean-Philippe Mateta’s penalty put Palace ahead in the second half at Selhurst Park.

But Palace’s Jordan Ayew was sent off with 15 minutes left and Liverpool took full advantage to erase a previously spluttering performance with a blistering finale.

Salah’s 14th goal this term made him the fifth player to score 200 for Liverpool in all competitions after Ian Rush (346), Roger Hunt (285), Gordon Hodgson (241) and Billy Liddell (228).

