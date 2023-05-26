Mohamed Salah said there was “no excuse” for Liverpool’s failure to qualify for the Champions League for the first time in seven seasons after Manchester United secured the final place in the Premier League top four on Thursday.

United’s 4-1 win over Chelsea ensured the Red Devils will join Manchester City, Arsenal and Newcastle as England’s representatives in Europe’s elite club competition next season.

Liverpool suffered a drastic dip in form this season after coming close to an unprecedented quadruple last year.

A late-season rally came too little, too late as a 10-game unbeaten run has only guaranteed fifth place and Europa League football next season.

Read full story on www.sportsdesk.com.mt