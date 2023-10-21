Liverpool continued their stranglehold over local rivals Everton to go top of the Premier League on Saturday, but had fortune on their side as Mohamed Salah’s double secured a 2-0 win at Anfield.

Everton were left furious at the inconsistency of referee Craig Pawson as Ashley Young was sent-off seven minutes before half-time for two bookable offences, while Ibrahima Konate escaped a second booking in the second-half with the scores still level.

Liverpool toiled to make their man advantage count, but finally achieved the breakthrough 15 minutes from time when Salah smashed home from the penalty spot after Michael Keane handled.

Salah was then teed up by Darwin Nunez to make the points safe seven minutes into stoppage time.

Victory takes Jurgen Klopp’s men above Tottenham and Arsenal at the top of the table on goal difference.

The Reds have lost just one of their last 29 Merseyside derbies and remain unbeaten at Anfield in front of a crowd against Everton since 1999.

