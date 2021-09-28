Liverpool paid a fitting tribute to Roger Hunt as Mohamed Salah and Roberto Firmino scored twice in a 5-1 demolition of Porto in the Champions League on Tuesday.

Jurgen Klopp’s side wore black armbands after former Liverpool striker Hunt died earlier in the day aged 83.

Hunt was part of England’s 1966 World Cup-winning side and is Liverpool’s record league goal-scorer with 244 goals.

“Roger Hunt comes second to no-one in his importance in the history of Liverpool FC, that much is clear,” Klopp said.

Liverpool honoured Hunt’s memory with a dominant display and some predatory finishing at Estadio do Dragao, aided by three mistakes from hapless Porto keeper Diogo Costa.

