Liverpool’s Egyptian striker Mohamed Salah is in line for a third African Player of the Year Award after being named on the shortlist, the Confederation of African Football announced on Thursday.

Salah, who won consecutive awards for 2017 and 2018, will be up against Paris Saint-Germain defender Achraf Hakimi, a key factor in Morocco’s progress to the World Cup semi-finals, and Nigerian striker Victor Osimhen, whose 26 goals last season steered Napoli to their first Serie A title in 33 years.

Salah was runner-up last year to Senegal striker Sadio Mane who misses out this time round following his move from Bayern Munich to Al Nassr in Saudi Arabia.

