Mohamed Salah has stirred doubts about his future with the Egyptian national team following their failure to qualify for the World Cup.

In comments to his team in a video published by Egypt’s ministry of youth and sports, the Liverpool forward said how proud he was of the team, “whether I’m here or not”.

The Pharaohs lost to Senegal in a penalty shootout on Tuesday.

The video shows Salah addressing his teammates in the locker room after their grueling defeat, saying: “I told the players yesterday (before the match) that I am proud to have played with them, and that they’re among the best I have played with.”

