Mohamed Salah will leave the Egypt squad at the Africa Cup of Nations to continue treatment on a hamstring injury at his club Liverpool, the country’s football association said on Sunday, but they hope he will return to the tournament in Ivory Coast.

“Salah will attend (Monday’s) game against Cape Verde and then will travel to the UK,” the Egyptian Football Association said.

“After communication between the Egyptian medical staff and their Liverpool counterparts, we have agreed that the player will return to the UK to continue his treatment, hoping to return to the Egypt team for the semi-finals.”

The announcement comes after Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp said it “makes sense” for the 31-year-old to undergo treatment in England.

