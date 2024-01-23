Mohamed Salah has returned to England for treatment on a hamstring tear to give him the best possible chance to be available for the Africa Cup of Nations final, should Egypt make it, Liverpool assistant manager Pep Lijnders said on Tuesday.

Salah was forced to watch from the stands as Egypt secured their passage to the last 16 of the competition in dramatic fashion on Monday after a 2-2 draw with Cape Verde.

The two-time African player of the year hobbled off during his country’s second game of the tournament against Ghana, but the Egyptian federation have maintained hope he could return should the Pharaohs progress far in the tournament.

However, Lijnders suggested that only the final on February 11 is realistic, even if Salah’s recovery goes as planned.

