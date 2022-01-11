Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah says he is not asking for “crazy stuff” in any new contract he signs with the Premier League club but wants the deal to reflect his huge contribution at Anfield.

The Egypt international has fewer than 18 months remaining on his current deal and has reiterated whether he stays or goes remains in the hands of Liverpool.

Reports have suggested that Salah, who has won the Champions League and Premier League with Liverpool, is looking for a weekly salary of more than £300,000 ($408,000).

That would smash the Reds’ wage structure and would represent a significant policy change by the club, with the owners reluctant to hand out lucrative contracts to players once they reach 30, which Salah does in June.

