Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah admits his protracted contract talks with the quadruple chasers are a “sensitive situation”.
Salah has 16 months left on his current contract and the Egypt star is reportedly demanding a deal that would make him the Premier League’s top earner.
Ahead of Sunday’s crucial clash with Premier League leaders Manchester City, Salah conceded it was a delicate issue for all concerned but insisted he would not be a distraction to Liverpool’s title charge.
Continue reading this article on Sports Desk, the new sports website by Times of Malta
Independent journalism costs money. Support Times of Malta for the price of a coffee.Support Us