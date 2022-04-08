Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah admits his protracted contract talks with the quadruple chasers are a “sensitive situation”.

Salah has 16 months left on his current contract and the Egypt star is reportedly demanding a deal that would make him the Premier League’s top earner.

Ahead of Sunday’s crucial clash with Premier League leaders Manchester City, Salah conceded it was a delicate issue for all concerned but insisted he would not be a distraction to Liverpool’s title charge.

