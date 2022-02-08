Mohamed Salah could play for Liverpool against Leicester on Thursday after his Africa Cup of Nations heartbreak but Sadio Mane will not be available after returning to Senegal to celebrate his team’s victory

Senegal beat Egypt on penalties after Sunday’s final in Cameroon’s capital Yaounde finished goalless, with Mane scoring the decisive spot-kick in a match that pitted Liverpool’s two star forwards against each other.

Salah returned to Liverpool’s training centre on Tuesday and will be assessed by medical staff ahead of the game against mid-table Leicester.

