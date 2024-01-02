Mohamed Salah credited a half-time change of boots after scoring twice to send Liverpool three points clear at the top of the Premier League with a 4-2 win over Newcastle.

The Egyptian, playing in his final game before heading off to represent his country at the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON), had seen a first-half penalty saved by Martin Dubravka.

All six goals at Anfield arrived in the second half as Salah opened the floodgates with a simple tap in for his 150th Premier League goal for the Reds.

He then played his part in teeing up goals for Curtis Jones and Cody Gakpo as Jurgen Klopp's men cut loose.

And Salah took responsibility once more from the penalty spot to secure the points four minutes from time.

