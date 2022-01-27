Mohamed Salah scored the decisive penalty as Egypt beat the Ivory Coast in a shoot-out on Wednesday to advance to the Africa Cup of Nations quarter-finals, while organisers of the troubled tournament moved two matches away from Douala to Cameroon’s capital Yaounde.
The Liverpool star smashed home his spot-kick with the Ivory Coast’s Eric Bailly the only player to miss in the shoot-out in Douala, which Egypt won 5-4 after the last-16 tie finished goalless at the end of extra time.
Egypt, the record seven-time continental champions, go on to play Morocco in the last eight in Yaounde on Sunday.
