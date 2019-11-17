Malta’s only research-based online salary benchmarking tool salariesinmalta.com is launching a freemium model as of 2020, with the premium package offering extensive features for in-depth analysis. Salariesinmalta.com currently carries more than 13,500 salary data points collected from more than 300 companies supporting more than 200 live job positions.

The new model will comprise of a free plan and a premium plan. The free plan includes access to detailed job descriptions for each role, median gross salary for each role, median variable pay and benefits, and one-year access to the database for one user only.

Conversely, the premium plan offers a wider range of features including:

• detailed job descriptions for each role; the ability to filter by industry; remuneration packages which will include minimum, lower decile, lower quartile, median, mean, upper quartile, upper decile and maximum salary ranges; remuneration by demographics – age, gender, company size and working hours for each role; variable pay and benefits including lower quartile, median and the upper

• quartile for each role; role demographics including nationality, working hours, gender, contract period, years at the company, age; export function for all roles; one-year access to the database; and unlimited users.

The pricing of the premium plan is based on the number of employees participating companies have. The annual fee is €75 for companies employing one to 19 staff, €150 for a staff complement of 20-79, €250 for 80-150 and €360 for a staff complement of 150+.

“Our database is updated every fortnight, therefore it offers real-time data: a valid reflection of the Maltese labour market and of the wages that are being paid,” Salariesinmalta.com project leader Analise Germani said.

Participation in the database is easy. Companies share their anonymised salary details with salariesinmalta.com, the roles are matched with standardised roles and then validated by the submitting company. Once this is done, a company becomes part of the database and can immediately enjoy the benefits of a free plan.

All salary data provided by individuals is validated with a recent payslip, while data submitted by companies is verified through a string of discussions and reviews. Once the data is verified and matched, it is analysed against other data sets to confirm its reliability, uploaded in aggregate and becomes visible for the users of the system.

For each of the plans, your salary data must be submitted. A fresh dataset would also need to be submitted yearly for renewal.

Those interested in salariesinmalta.com and can send an e-mail to info@salariesinmalta.com or call 2122 8772.