Three former Anderlecht executives, a player agent and a British law firm have been charged in Belgium over suspected fraud in the 2017 sale of the club, a source confirmed to AFP on Thursday.

The accused include Herman Van Holsbeeck, the former general manager of Belgium’s most successful club, and Belgian agent Christophe Henrotay who were already implicated in 2019 in another investigation into the transfer of Serbia striker Aleksandar Mitrovic to English club Newcastle.

The two-year investigation into the sale of the club to Belgian billionaire Marc Coucke stems from the inquiry into questionable transfers.

