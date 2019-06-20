Maltapost keeps surprising me.

On June 6, I went to the Maltapost office in Mosta to buy two sheets of 2c stamps needed to add to the 26c stamps which I already had since the local tariff was unceremoniously increased from 26c to 28c. The reply was that 2c stamps were currently unavailable.

A woman who was also in the queue told me that the day before she went to another outlet to buy 2c stamps and was told that they were given orders not to sell 2c stamps unless one also purchases 26c stamps. This means that one has to buy additional 26c stamps in order to be given (and pay for), 2c stamps. This is beyond belief and ridiculous to put it mildly.

While on the subject of Maltapost, when is the company going to eliminate the inconvenience of having to wait in a long queue to avail yourself of postal services because others before you want to pay their telephone and water and electricity bills totally unrelated to postal services?