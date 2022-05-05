Salernitana moved out of the Serie A relegation zone for the first time this season on Thursday after beating Venezia 2-1 to continue their miracle bid for safety.

Simone Verdi came off the bench to put survival in his team’s hands in the 67th minute, shortly after Thomas Henry had levelled for rock-bottom Venezia who had briefly threatened to strengthen their own attempt to escape the drop.

Davide Nicola’s side, who took the lead in the seventh minute through Federico Bonazzoli’s penalty, sit just outside the bottom three and a point above Cagliari ahead of their home clash with the Sardinians on Sunday.

