Salernitana’s incredible bid for Serie A safety looks firmly on after a 2-1 win over rock-bottom Venezia on Thursday moved them out of the relegation zone and set them up for a survival showdown with Cagliari.

Substitute Simone Verdi’s strike in the 67th minute at the Stadio Arechi gave Salernitana a fourth win in a five-match unbeaten run and put survival firmly in the hands of Davide Nicola’s side.

They sit a point above the bottom three and Cagliari ahead of their huge home clash with the Sardinians on Sunday.

With three matches remaining a win in this weekend’s match could effectively seal their place in Italy’s top flight, a prospect which looked unthinkable after they lost 2-1 at Roma in early April.

