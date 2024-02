Salernitana have signed free agent Jerome Boateng, the former Germany defender, until the end of the season, the Serie A club said on Friday.

Boateng, who had been without a club after being released by Lyon in June last year, has signed a contract “until June 30, 2024”.

In October the 35-year-old World Cup winner trained with his former club Bayern Munich, where he won nine league titles and two Champions Leagues.

