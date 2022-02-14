Italian football’s appeals court on Monday overturned a Serie A decision to penalise Salernitana for failing to travel to Udinese on December 21 when cases of Covid-19 emerged in their team.

The initial penalty of a 3-0 defeat and a deducted point inflicted on Salernitana has been withdrawn.

“The court, accepting Salernitana’s appeal, annulled the decision,” the Italian Football Federation (FIGC) said in a statement.

Serie A’s sports judge had said the club could have done more to fulfil the fixture, but Salernitana cited instructions from the local health authorities as to why they couldn’t play.

Continue reading this article on Sports Desk, the new sports website by Times of Malta