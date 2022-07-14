The local Salesian Sisters communities commemorated their special 150th anniversary of the foundation of their institute on July 7 at Ta’ Pinu Sanctuary.

The thanksgiving concelebration was led by Cardinal Mario Grech along with Anton Teuma, Bishop of Gozo.

Other concelebrants included Mgr George Borg, who has been the chaplain of the Gozo community for the past 44 years, Fr Eric Cachia SDB and other salesian brothers, Fr Colin Apap, parish priest of Xgħajra, and other priests.

Readings were delivered by representatives of the various students and groups who benefit from the work of the Daughters of Mary Help of Christians. A significant moment was created when all the sisters present renewed their professional vows.

Cardinal Grech commented on the gospel of the miracle of Cana.

He explained how at that moment Our Lady was present, listened to and accompanied the persons who were in difficulty. This may be compared to the presence, understanding and accompaniment of the sisters in their work with their little and young beneficiaries within the Salesian context.

“It is important that we renew our Christian commitment within our society and to hear the cry of today’s people, even those of the unborn, and to accompany them so that they meet Christ who will fill their life with joy,” he said.

At the end of the ceremony a speech for the occasion was delivered by Marie Louise Attard, head of the Past Pupils Group in Gozo.

Sr Marie Angeles Diaz, from the Sliema community, read a special message sent by the Mother General of the Congregation Sr Chiara Cazzuola. Sr Antoinette Pace, who for 38 years occupied the role of head at Laura Vicuna School, presented Cardinal Grech and Bishop Teuma with two paintings purposely rendered for the occasion by renowned Gozitan artist Paolo Camilleri Cauchi.

While rejoicing in gratitude to the Lord for the graces bestowed upon their institute throughout these 150 years, the communities together with those present also remembered with affection their dear departed members and past pupils, as well as their main benefactress, Miss Olimpia Bondì.