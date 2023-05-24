The feast of Our Lady, Help of Christians, will be celebrated by the Salesians at the Don Bosco Oratory, Victoria, today, Wednesday, May 24. Solemn Mass will be celebrated by former oratory director Mgr George Borg, who will be marking his 50th priestly anniversary, at 7pm. The Chorus Urbanus, under the direction of Mro John Galea, will take part. During Mass, there will be the presentation of children to Our Lady. After Mass, a procession with the statue of the Blessed Virgin Mary will be held along the streets surrounding the oratory building.

The feast of Our Lady Help of Christians will also be celebrated by the Salesian Sisters. Gozo Bishop Anton Teuma will celebrate Mass at the sisters’ convent chapel in Republic Street, Victoria, today, Wednesday, at 6pm.

The feast of Our Lady, Help of Christians, patroness of the Salesians, was instituted by Pope Pius VII. Don Bosco propagated this devotion to Mary. For this reason he asked the boys and the Salesians to say a brief prayer several times – Mary Help of Christians, pray for us – and to spread devotion to her.

The Basilica of Our Lady, Help of Christians is in Turin, Italy. Originally part of the home for poor boys, it was founded by John Bosco. The church now contains the remains of Don Bosco and 6,000 relics of other saints.