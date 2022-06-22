Books of different genres and eras are being offered for free to national and school libraries as well as organisations by the Salesians of Don Bosco.

“Cicero used to say that a room without books is like a body without a soul and we still have many good and valuable books available that we would like to donate,” Fr Charles Cini SDB says.

He is behind the book fairs the Salesians organise to promote the culture and the love for books in Malta and Gozo. A four-day bargain book fair to raise funds for St Patrick’s, Sliema has, in fact, just been held.

Those interested can visit St Patrick’s school to choose the books available and which they deem are of value for their organisation or library.

For more information one can contact Fr Cini via charlescini@gmail.com or on 7949 2555.

“First come first served,” he insists, adding, “I believe that only culture can save our country from mediocrity and ignorance.”