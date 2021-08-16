The annual celebration marking the birthday of St John Bosco is being held at the Don Bosco Oratory today.

Mgr Carmelo Mercieca will lead a special Mass at the oratory’s chapel at 7pm. The Mass will be animated by Antonella, Valentina and Janelle Rapa and will be live-streamed on the Facebook Page and the You-tube Channel of ‘Oratorju Don Bosco’.

John Melchior Bosco, popularly known as Don Bosco, was born on August 16, 1815. He was an Italian priest, educator and writer.

While working in Turin, where the population suffered significantly from the ill-effects of industrialisation and urbanisation, he dedicated his life to the betterment and education of street children, juvenile delinquents and other disadvantaged youth.

Don Bosco developed teaching methods based on love rather than punishment, a method that became known as the Salesian Preventive System.