William Saliba has committed his future to Arsenal after signing a new long-term deal with the Gunners on Friday.

The French centre-back, who was an integral part of Arsenal’s unexpected challenge for the Premier League title last season, has reportedly agreed a four-year deal worth £10 million ($13 million) a season.

Indeed, it was a back injury to the 22-year-old that played a major role in a dip in form for Mikel Arteta’s men towards the end of the campaign that allowed Manchester City to retain their title.

“To have William extend his contract with us was something we have wanted to do for a long time,” said Arteta.

