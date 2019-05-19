Malta’s only horse rescue NGO has had to turn away 10 horses as it faces potential evacuation from its current Salini stables where rescued animals are kept.

“Given the current situation, I don’t feel it would be responsible of me to take in more horses,” said RMJ Horse Rescue president Corinne Farrugia.

Corinne Farrugia with one of the horses. Every week she receives two calls from owners asking her to take in their unwanted horses.

A month ago, Times of Malta reported how RMJ Horse Rescue had to stop taking in horses because the landlord of the Salini stables they rent is upping their €2,200 monthly fee by €700.

“Every week I receive about two calls from owners asking me to take in their unwanted horses, usually retired race horses. I’m telling them to give me time,” Ms Farrugia said.

She is hoping that the owners will allow time for a solution to be found before deciding on the fate of the horses.

The Lands Authority said it was investigating claims that the farmer who is occupying the government land in Salini to run a chicken farm is illegally subleasing it to the horse rescue NGO.

Meanwhile, Ms Farrugia said the Lands Authority assured her that the farmer could not kick out the NGO. But she is concerned about the future of the 30 horses there amid silence from the authorities.

“We are alone. Since we are the only horse rescue NGO, we can’t even reach out to similar NGOs and ask for their support until we sort things out,” she said.

A year ago, another horse rescue NGO, Funny Farm, shut its doors. In May 2014, Funny Farm had moved to government-owned land in Siġġiewi after the private plot it occupied in Bidnija was no longer available. Back then, (former) Animal Rights Parliamentary Secretary Roderick Galdes had said the government wanted to help the NGO because it believed it carried out good work by helping abandoned horses or those destined for slaughter.

The racing community needs to take on more responsibility for the horses they bring once they are no longer needed

His stand was recently echoed by Parliamentary Secretary for Animal Rights Clint Camilleri who, speaking about RMJ, said: “We are always willing to support NGOs to safeguard the welfare of animals… within legal limits. I am in contact with the Lands Authority regarding this issue. It is very important that such an NGO continues to carry out its work.”

Now that the Funny Farm has closed down, Ms Farrugia is hoping the Siġġiewi land – completely equipped with stables – will be given to RMJ. But, so far, this offer has not been made by the government.

RMJ is calling for a long-term solution. “There is a big problem with unwanted horses. People see the problem with cats and dogs because they see strays in the streets, but horses are hidden.

“The bulk are race horses, brought to Malta for racing. Once they are past their racing days, they are unwanted. Something has to be done to safeguard these animals and the racing community needs to take on more responsibility for the horses they bring once they are no longer needed,” she said.

Questions sent to the Lands Authority and the ministry responsible for animal welfare remained unanswered by the time of writing.