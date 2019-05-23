A chilli powder available for sale in local shops could contain salmonella and should not be consumed, health authorities warned on Saturday.

One kg packets of Heera extra hot chilli powder marked with a durability date of 30 April 2021 were found to be potentially contaminated with Salmonella Newport, the Environmental Health Directorate said.

The warning about the India-sourced product was issued through the EU-wide Rapid Alert System for Food and feed.

For more information, contact the Health Inspectorate Services between 8am and 2.30pm on 21337333, by emailing mhi@gov.mt or call at its offices at Continental Business Centre, Old Railway Track, Santa Venera.