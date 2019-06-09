I keep getting stern looks from my family when, at the table, I sprinkle my food with salt. So, I thought I would do some research on salt myths and set the record straight once and for all.

Myth #1: You should never have any salt (false!). Eating too much salt can contribute to high blood pressure, which is linked to conditions like heart failure and heart attack, kidney problems, fluid retention, stroke, and osteoporosis. You might think this should mean you need to cut out salt completely, but salt is actually an important nutrient for the human body.

Your body uses salt to balance fluids in the blood and maintain healthy blood pressure. It is also essential for nerve and muscle function. So, while a little salt in your diet is necessary, it’s important to keep the amount in check.

Myth #2: Fancy salts are healthier than table salt (false!). From table salt to pink Himalayan salt, all types contain the same amount of sodium (one of the two main salt ingredients).

Myth #3: By not adding salt to your food, your diet will be salt free (false!). The majority of salt you consume will not be table salt, but it will be found in processed foods, such as tinned soups, processed meats, stock cubes, microwave meals, and pasta sauces. For a healthy lifestyle, we should limit our intake of processed foods.

Myth #4: Food without salt is bland (partially true!). While we agree that food does not taste as good without some amount of salt in it, it does not need to be bland. Instead of adding spoons of salt, including herbs, lemon, garlic, pepper lends that extra flavour and zing. Also, adding salt to home-cooked foodsis far better than eating processed foods.

According to the National Health Service in the UK, adults should eat no more than 6g of salt per day (around one teaspoon).