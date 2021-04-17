Matteo Salvini, Italy's former interior minister, will face trial on charges of kidnapping over his decision to prevent more than 100 migrants from landing in the country in 2019.

A judge on Saturday ordered that the leader of the far-right League party, stand trial over the incident, which left migrants stranded until prosecutors ordered the seizure of the vessel and the evacuation of those on board.

Reuters reported that the trial will begin on September 15 in Palermo. If found guilty, Salvini faces up to 15 years in prison and a potential bar from government office.

"I am going to trial with my head held high, in your name as well as mine. Italy first, always," Salvini tweeted after the ruling. "Defending our country is a citizen's sacred duty ... that is what I am being tried for."

The ship, operated by Spanish NGO Open Arms, spent days anchored off the island of Lampedusa while awaiting permission to disembark, as the situation on board deteriorated.

There were initially 147 mainly African migrants aboard, but all minors and some suffering health problems were allowed to disembark early.

Salvini is facing a similar case over his decision to block around 100 migrants from disembarking from the Italian Gregoretti coastguard boat in July 2019.

His League party takes a hard line on migrants entering Italy, arguing his country bears an unfair burden as the first point of entry into Europe for those crossing on unstable boats from north Africa.

At the time he blocked the ships, Salvini was part of a coalition government led by Giuseppe Conte, and held the position of interior minister and deputy prime minister.

He has argued that the policy was not his alone, but was agreed by the government.