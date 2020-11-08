Salvo Grima Group of Companies has been appointed the new national distribu­tor for British American Tobacco (BAT), responsible for Rwanda. BAT is the market leader in the country’s tobacco sector.

On October 1, Salvo Grima Group successfully launched a fully-fledged distribution system selling directly to wholesalers and retailers throughout Rwanda. Its operations are based in the DP World Logistics Platform in Rwanda’s capital city Kigali, and are being run in collaboration with logistics partner Anco Millena, with a network of nine depots, including four in Kigali and five others in Muhanga, Huye, Kayonza, Musanze and Rubavu.

“This exciting new project is part of our group’s strategy to establish itself as a leading distribution company for fast moving consumer goods on an international level, enabling major global brands to reach new or existing markets more effectively,” said Karl Aquilina, chief executive officer of Salvo Grima Group.

“We would like to thank BAT for placing their trust in us and we would also like to recognise our excellent distribution team, logistics partner and new staff in Rwanda for setting up this operation within an extremely tight schedule.”

General manager Donat Nsengayire has been appointed to oversee the group’s operations in Rwanda, along with a team of 14 full-time staff members.

Salvo Grima Group is currently opera­ting in eight countries – Malta, the Netherlands, Spain, Cyprus, Tunisia, Libya, Djibouti and Rwanda – specialising in distribution, travel,retail and ship supply. This year marks the group’s 160th anniversary.