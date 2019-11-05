Salzburg prevented Napoli from becoming the first team to qualify for the Champions League last 16 on Tuesday with a 1-1 draw in Naples.

Norwegian teenage striker Erling Haaland put the Austrians ahead from the spot after 11 minutes before Mexican Hirving Lozano grabbed an equaliser just before the break with his first goal at the San Paolo Stadium.

Liverpool’s win over Genk at Anfield ensures the reigning European champions go top of Group E at the expense of the Italians, with nine points from four games.