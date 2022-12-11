If some of the shocking results in the ongoing 2022 World Cup are anything to go by, football is continuing to show that it has no stereotypes and that the Beautiful Game is growing across the globe.

Even in Europe, all the nations are starting to make huge strides both at national team and club level, and results in the UEFA competitions are a demonstration of all this development.

As football continues its evolution, whether latest tactical trends or science and technology, it’s not just the mainstream clubs that continue to take centre stage with their successful results.

There are also other European outfits, who despite not sitting on the podium in elite competitions such as the Champions League or Europa League, are also garnering attention from world football.

One of these clubs is Red Bull Salzburg, 16-time Austria champions who have been one of the brightest teams to watch in this season’s Champions League.

