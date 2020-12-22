Austrian champions Salzburg said Tuesday that two of the team’s players had tested positive for banned substances in a UEFA-administered test after they played internationals against Namibia for Mali in November.

The two players, Mohamed Camara and Sekou Koita, tested positive for a substance used to treat altitude sickness, and which the players say was administered by medical staff working for Mali’s national team ahead of a qualifier for the Africa Cup of Nations, according to a statement from the club.

Following protocol, UEFA is expected to launch an investigation into Camara, a midfielder, and Koita, who plays as a forward.

