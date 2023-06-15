Malta international Sam Deguara will be continuing his journey through Asia, now joining the Hong Kong Golden Bulls in the Chinese National Basketball League – China’s second tier.

This move was confirmed by the side upon launching this season’s NBL roster on their socials on Thursday, one day after the Chinese Basketball Association (CBA) and the Hong Kong Basketball Association (HKBA) signed a cooperation agreement in Beijing.

“The Hong Kong Golden Bulls invited senior coach Liu Tie to join as the head coach of the team. According to the NBL league player registration regulations, the registration of 18 players has been completed, including five Hong Kong players, 10 mainland players, one Chinese Taiwanese player, and two foreign players,” a club statement read, with Deguara and American forward Maurice Kemp being the import players on the team.

Read the full story on sportsdesk.com.mt...