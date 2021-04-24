Malta international Samuel Deguara has become one of the stars of the B3 League in Japan in his first season with his side Tokyo Excellence. With a 78.4 field-goal percentage in 25 games so far, Deguara is the team’s top point-getter in their first season in B3 following their relegation last season. Deguara spoke to Kurt Aquilina about his season so far…

Sam Deguara joined the Tokyo Excellence in December for his maiden stint in Japan, making him the first Maltese player to ever do so, and the 29-year-old admits it’s tough being so far away during times of COVID-19.

“Coming to Japan – so far away – it’s difficult because no friends or family can come visit with all the borders closed because of the coronavirus situation, so I have to manage my life here,” Deguara told The Sunday Times of Malta.

“But I’m surprised how my team are helping players and how the culture of the Japanese people is very welcoming, and they believe in family and ask how I’m doing every day.”

