The success of the 2019 Women's World Cup is starting to generate the desired ripple effect at club level as well.

In fact, there were a couple of landmark moments in the women's game that have drew the attention of world football.

In Spain, female players in the top-flight went on strike over talks about a new Collective Bargaining Agreement with the Spanish FA.

On the other hand, in England, there was the massive coup made by Chelsea who signed all-time Australian league top scorer and the best player of the United States national championship in the past season, Sam Kerr.

The Australian captain is believed to put pen to paper on a deal worth around $2 million, making Kerr one of the highest-paid footballers in the women's game.

Situations like these continue to raise the profile of the game while inspire millions of girls across the globe as the ceiling becomes higher in the female game.

Cork City women captain Eabha O'Mahony is not immune to this the feeling as she expressed her ambitions to Times of Malta following the Irish side's friendly with Birkirkara, on Friday.

"When I think about my future ambitions, I would not mind go abroad because I want to get to the highest level," O'Mahony said.

"When you see Sam Kerr getting half a million in the deal with Chelsea, you start to believe that this is possible so you work to get to the absolute top."

O'Mahony, just 17, is tipped as one of the most promising youngsters in Irish football right now. She has already been handed an international debut as well - a high-profile friendly against back-to-back World Cup winners United States, last August.

Congratulations to Éabha O'Mahony who made her senior Irish debut in the earlier hours of this morning against the world champions USA#CCFC84 https://t.co/bcJDxsHvLl — Cork City FC Women (@CorkCityFCWomen) August 4, 2019

"Honestly, I did not register anything because it was like I know I am not going to touch the ball," the Irish international said.

"It was definitely important to not let the big crowd effect you but at the same time it showed me the next step in this game - it was important to have such experience as it made me hungrier to chase my dreams."

Her impressive performances in the past season earned O'Mahony a place in the Irish league best XI as well.

She believes that there is still room for improvement in her career as the Ireland national team is currently blessed with some individual talents including Arsenal duo Louise Quinn and Kate McCabe and Rianna Jarrett of Wexford who faced Birkirkara in the UEFA Women's Champions League, this summer.

"Right now, it is important to grow from the technical aspect of the game and my time at Cork City is important to expand my football knowledge as well," she explained.

"At the moment, Ireland have a good team and it is time to step up our game and qualify to the Women's Euro 2021 as well - that would inspire a whole lot of new girls across the country."

With Ireland being under the guidance of highly-experienced coach Vera Pauw, the first Dutch women player to be handed a professional contract when she moved to Italy at Modena in the late 90's, O'Mahony will definitely benefit from the experience that she will get on the international stage.

Malta a good test

O'Mahony heaped praise on Maltese champions Birkirkara after both teams shared the spoils in an entertaining 3-3 draw at the Sirens Ground.

Cork placed fifth in the Irish league, with this season's Champions League participants Wexford finishing third. Peamount United topped the championship and will represent Ireland in Europe, next season.

"We expected Birkirkara to be a good side because they are the national champions and because they also have Women's Champions League experience," O'Mahony explained.

"We definitely got a battle in terms of physicality and also football-wise.

"The standard was very good and this was interesting to note given that Malta is a small country - it is important to see how the women's game is developing away from Ireland as well."

Meanwhile, Cork City coach Ronan Collins was also pleased after the Birkirkara test as he was looking for a good challenge for his side after the season closure.

"We were looking to organise something during the off-season because we wanted to extend our season as much as possible so that we would be prepared ahead of the next campaign," Collins explained.

"Obviously, it is not easy to find places where games can be guaranteed as there is a lot of snow and ice on mainland - therefore, Malta was a good option given that it is a new destination from Cork.

We have a very young group with ten of them under the age of 18 while five of the players brought over have been handed their first team debut in this friendly as well - such friendlies serve as a great experience for them as we at Cork City always strive for excellence, living up to the responsibility of representing this club."

Collins also explained that the women's game is on the rise in Ireland, in particular at Cork.

"With Cork City being a supporter-owned club, the supporters make sure that the focus is the community and the backing that the women's team find is superb," he explained.

"Right now in Ireland, there is a big campaign which is the 20x20 campaign aimed at promoting women's sports in Ireland.

"Cork City is an absolute supporter of this campaign and we look to promote the women's game by engaging with the community, making sure to inspire girls that one day they can represent our club as well."