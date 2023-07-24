Real estate agency RE/MAX Malta has appointed Sam Zammit as its new chief executive officer. With his extensive experience and proven track record in the real estate industry, the company believes Zammit will play a pivotal role in driving its growth and strengthening its position in Malta.

Zammit brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to his new role, having served as a senior member of the RE/MAX Malta executive management team for 20 years.

Prior to his appointment, he was the chief technology and innovation officer of the company, and before that, served as information technology manager. Throughout his tenure, he consistently demonstrated exceptional leadership qualities and a deep understanding of the real estate landscape in Malta and Gozo.

Prior to joining RE/MAX, Zammit, who is a certified project manager, directed several large corporate and government projects, especially in the IT sector.

While congratulating Zammit on his appointment, former CEO and director of RE/MAX Malta, Jeff Buttigieg said: “We would like to welcome one of the most seasoned and loyal members of our team to this prestigious post. Sam has been my right-hand man for the past years and together we have taken our business into the next generation of real estate on the Maltese islands. Given his leadership qualities, I am sure he will continue to steer the company forward to retain its position as the number one real estate agency in Malta.”

As the new CEO, Zammit will be responsible for leading RE/MAX Malta’s strategic initiatives, overseeing day-to-day operations and spearheading business development efforts. His vision for the company centres around fostering innovation, enhancing client experiences and driving sustainable growth.

Commenting on his appointment, Zammit expressed his enthusiasm, saying: “I am honoured to assume the role of CEO at RE/MAX Malta. This is an exciting opportunity to lead a talented team and further strengthen our position as the premier real estate agency in Malta. I am committed to driving our company’s success and ensuring that we continue to deliver exceptional service and value to our clients.”

Zammit’s appointment comes at a time of significant growth and expansion for the real estate agency. Under his leadership, the company aims to leverage its market-leading position and capitalise on emerging opportunities in the real estate sector. By focusing on strategy, technological advancements and a customer-centric approach, Zammit aims to propel RE/MAX Malta to new heights of success.