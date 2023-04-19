The funeral of Maltese football legend Sammy Nicholl will be held on Friday, his family announced on Wednesday.

Nicholl passed away on Monday night at the age of 88.

Nicholl’s funeral will be held on Friday at the Annunciation Parish Church, Balzan at 3pm.

In a statement, Sammy Nicholl’s family said that they “request that those attending are asked to wear colourful attire or football jerseys. This is a celebration of life.”

Nicholl is regarded as one of the best football players that has ever graced the Maltese football pitches, winning several honours during his playing career before becoming a popular football pundit when he hung up his boots.

