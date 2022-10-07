Jorge Sampaoli began his second stint as Sevilla coach on Friday by saying his first job was to start winning games and setting any other objectives would be “lying to ourselves”.
“My purpose is to put over a quick idea that the players can stick to so they can compete quickly,” the Argentine said as he was officially unveiled by the struggling club who fired Julen Lopetegui on Wednesday.
