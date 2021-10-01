Marseille coach Jorge Sampaoli said on Friday that the Europa League match against Galatasaray should have “been stopped” after the incidents in the stands interrupted play.

“I think the game should have been stopped. If we continue like this, we show that this violence is part of the game, that we get used to it. We have to make sure that families can come to the stadium in peace,” said Sampaoli in a press conference.

The match was delayed by five minutes late in the first half on Thursday as projectiles, including fireworks and smokebombs, were lobbed from the end of the Stade Velodrome where fans of the Turkish club were grouped, officials said.

