Samsung Electronics Co. saw hundreds of global partners and media from across Europe visit the Mediterranean Conference Centre in Valletta between February 10 and 21.

The first Samsung Forum to be held in Malta saw representatives of 28 countries from Europe, Latin America, the Middle East and North Africa. Members of Maltese institutions, including Minister for Tourism and Consumer Protection Julia Portelli, also attended the event.

On display were 316 different products from across Samsung’s entire portfolio ‒ of these, 50 per cent were new and not currently available to the public in retailer outlets, including the newly-launched 2020 European Visual Display line-up.

To further enhance its position in this sector, Samsung introduced the new Q950 QLED 8K TV to its commercial partners.

The forum also marked the expansion of its latest lifestyle TVs: The Sero, The Serif and The Frame. The Sero, Samsung’s newest screen in the range, uses display orientation technology to connect seamlessly with the users’ mobile device, enabling the user to smoothly and naturally display content in traditional horizontal formats as well as vertical formats designed for mobile consumption.

The company also introduced its brand new collection for 2020, the Infinite Line oven with dual cook steam technology. The range of home appliance products also featured the Samsung Jet ‒ a revolutionary floorcare product that offers up to 200 watts of suction power, is lightweight and has a quiet ergonomic design to provide the very best in cleaning ability.

On show was also Samsung’s expanded Bespoke refrigerator range.

The brand also announced its latest solution on how to refresh clothes after a single use when not having the time or desire to go through a full wash cycle with the Samsung AirDresser.

Days from their global launch, the Galaxy S20 range and the new foldable Galaxy Z Flip, were also introduced, further enriching the mobile portfolio.

Samsung’s official distributor, Sound Machine Company Ltd, has fully embraced the company’s vision on innovation and commitment to delivering the technology of tomorrow to consumers today.