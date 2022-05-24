Melita Limited mobile customers can make the most of Malta’s only nationwide 5G network by purchasing a new Samsung Galaxy S22, S22+ or S22 Ultra. All three 5G enabled devices are available from Melita, with Endless mobile plan customers able to acquire these latest devices for a small upfront charge plus an additional, interest-free payment of €35 per month. Customers can get the S22 as low as €29, the S22+ for €209 and the S22 Ultra for only €389. The full retail prices for the Samsung Galaxy S22, S22+ and S22 Ultra are €869, €1,049 and €1,229 respectively.

In addition, customers buying any Samsung Galaxy S22 model from Melita before July 1, 2022 will get a free set of wireless Galaxy Buds stereo headset. The Samsung Galaxy S22 has the new 4nm processor, the fastest chip ever on a Galaxy, to ensure the smoothest experiences.

Mireille Muscat, head of marketing at Melita Limited, said: “As the number of 5G enabled phones continues to increase, more and more of our customers are experiencing the power of our nationwide network. The Samsung Galaxy S22 takes the mobile experience to a new level and, thanks to our offers, our customers with Endless mobile plans have the opportunity to enjoy these smartphones now, and spread the cost over two years, without interest.”

More information is available at https://www.melita.com/mobile-phones/.