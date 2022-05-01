Samsung Galaxy S22 and S22+ have introduced dynamic cameras with advanced intelligent image processing to make every moment epic. Built with a bold, sustainably conscious design, Galaxy S22 and S22+ are designed to be both beautiful and environmentally conscious.

Galaxy S22 and S22+ are designed to deliver next-level camera experiences, so people can connect and share wherever they are. With the Galaxy S22 series’ revolutionary new Nightography features – like the 23 per cent larger sensor than S21 and S21+ and Adaptive Pixel technology – your camera is designed to let in more light, draw out details, and capture colours that make your content pop, even in the dark.

Both Galaxy S22 and S22+ are built with a powerful 50MP main camera, 10MP tele-lens, and 12MP ultra-wide lens, so you always get the high quality shots. When you’re capturing videos with friends, the new auto framing feature detects and tracks up to 10 people and automatically adjusts the camera’s focus, so your camera captures everyone clearly. Both devices are powered by advanced VDIS technology which minimises vibrations, so you get smooth, sharp footage even when you’re on the move.

Galaxy S22 and S22+ are also equipped with Samsung’s latest AI technology that takes your photos to the next level. It’s easy to take perfect portrait mode photos with the new AI Stereo Depth Map, and your subjects will look better than ever with even the smallest details appearing crisp and clear thanks to a sophisticated AI algorithm. The same works for your favourite furry friend: Galaxy S22/S22+’s new portrait mode helps prevent pet hair from blending into the background, so you always get the best shot of your pet.

From work to home, Galaxy S22 and S22+ are designed to power you through even the busiest days with the first-ever 4nm processor on a Galaxy smartphone. It powers Samsung’s most advanced AI and ML processing to date, delivering unrivalled performance for all your streaming and productivity needs. What’s more, network behaviour analysis streamlines your app performance by automatically detecting which app you’re using and directing the most power there – so streaming, surfing the web, and navigating apps have never been smoother.

A lightning-fast processor demands power that can keep pace. Galaxy S22 is built with a robust all-day battery and 25W fast charging that never slows you down, and Galaxy S22+ features a super powerful battery that can last even longer than a day on a single charge. Galaxy S22+ also offers 45W super-fast charging, so you don’t have to wait when your power is running low.

Streaming a movie or your favourite show will look even better on Galaxy S22 and S22+’s beautiful displays. Both devices come equipped with a Dynamic AMOLED 2X display, designed for the best in gaming and watching. Whether you choose Galaxy S22’s premium 6.1-inch display or Galaxy S22+’s 6.6-inch, each screen is built with intelligent Vision Booster technology that automatically adjusts the display to the lighting around you and enhances the colour contrast, so you can enjoy the best possible view of your content. Plus, hardware performance enhancements have improved display brightness – S22 has a peak brightness of 1,300nits while S22+ features a peak of 1,750nits.

S22 and S22+ will also ensure you can always stay connected and collaborative. Through Samsung’s partnership with Google, you can enjoy Google Duo live sharing to view photos in Gallery with friends or write meeting notes with colleagues on Samsung Notes.

Both Galaxy S22 and S22+ feature the S series’ iconic contour-cut design that blends the camera seamlessly into the housing. To create a sleeker and more refined look, Samsung built both devices with a distinctive flat display, complete with a luxurious glass and haze finish. Now, the S series camera housing is designed to match the colour of the device’s body with a slim and symmetric metal frame for a seamless look. The result is a balanced, unified design that’s modern, fashionable, and sleek. Both the Samsung Galaxy S22 and S22+ are available in phantom black, phantom white, green and pink gold.

The Galaxy S22 Series presents Samsung’s most durable mobile devices yet. Galaxy S22 and S22+ are the first S series models made with armour aluminium. The Galaxy S22 series is also the first smartphones to feature new Corning® Gorilla® Glass Victus®+. The S22 series devices are equipped with this tough glass on the front and back, so you can worry less about accidental drops.

The entire Galaxy S22 series will be supported by up to four generations of Android OS upgrades. Now millions of Galaxy users can take advantage of the latest security, productivity and other exciting new features, for longer. Samsung will scale this effort across Samsung’s product line-up to ensure you’re fully supported across your Galaxy ecosystem.

The Galaxy S22 series is secured by Samsung’s powerful Knox Vault security platform, which includes a secure processor and memory that completely isolates sensitive data like your passwords, biometrics, or Blockchain keys from the phone’s main operating system. One UI’s privacy dashboard and Indicator make it easy to see which apps are accessing your data and camera, so you can decide whether to grant or deny permission to each app. The Galaxy S22 series also introduces several new security features, including ARM micro architecture, which helps prevent cyberattacks that target your operating system and memory.

Plus, the Galaxy S22 series brings you Samsung Wallet – a seamless, convenient and secure experience to make everyday life easier. Samsung Wallet combines digital payment, ID, keys and asset management into one tool to simplify your routines, from showing your student ID to compiling travel documents before a flight.

Discover the Samsung Galaxy S22 Series from SoundMachine and authorised resellers. For more information visit soundmachine.com.mt/the-new-galaxy-s22-series.