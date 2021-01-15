Samsung’s latest S Series empowers users to asily share and connect with state-of-the-art camera and video, bold new design and streamlined connectivity capabilities

Samsung Electronics introduced Galaxy S21, Galaxy S21+ and Galaxy S21 Ultra, the latest flagship devices. Galaxy S21 Series 5G is loaded with state-of-the-art innovations so you can make the most of every moment. The new flagship series debuts a head-turning, iconic design, an epic pro-grade camera for users of any skill level and the most advanced processor ever in a Galaxy device. And each device offers the connectivity, power and performance that only Samsung can deliver.



With a bold new style, Galaxy S21 is built for expression. Galaxy S21 was designed for those who want a light design and compact 6.2-inch display. Galaxy S21+ sports an expanded 6.7-inch display and a larger battery, perfect for marathon gamers and binge-watchers.

Galaxy S21 touts an intelligent, edge-to-edge Dynamic AMOLED 2X Infinity-O display with adaptive 120Hz refresh rate for smoother scrolling and viewing. It automatically adjusts the frame rate based on the content whether you’re swiping through your social feeds or watching shows. The display is also easy on the eyes. To help reduce eye fatigue, the new Eye Comfort Shield automatically adjusts the blue light based on the time of day, content you’re viewing, and your bedtime.

Galaxy S21 Ultra is the largest member of the Galaxy S21 series with a 6.8-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display2. It is our most intelligent screen yet. For the first time, users no longer have to decide between the smoothness of a 120Hz refresh rate and a Quad HD+ display — on S21 Ultra, you can choose both. The screen’s refresh rate adjusts to the content you’re viewing from 10Hz to 120Hz to ensure you enjoy the best image while staying power efficient to stretch your battery life even further.



The Galaxy S21 series introduces an all-new contour cut camera housing that seamlessly blends into the device’s metal frame for a sleek aesthetic. Each device is coated with a luxurious haze finish on the back for a sophisticated look and feel.



Galaxy S21 continues Samsung’s legendary camera heritage with pro-grade enhancements and video innovations that enable users of every skill level to get the best shot. Whether you’re recording your puppy’s first encounter with a mirror, chronicling series game night antics or documenting spectacular views on a week-long road trip, Galaxy S21 have you covered. Just point, shoot and let Galaxy S21 do the heavy lifting – so you can capture the moment before it’s gone.





Improved 8K Snap lets you grab crystal clear images from your 8K video footage, so you can capture all the live action and get standout still shots every time you hit record. Even in fast-moving or bumpy conditions, your footage will be buttery-smooth with Super Steady video at an improved 60fps. New Director’s View lets you see, switch, and select the best shot to tell your best story. Capture video with the front and rear cameras at once for real-time reactions with Vlogger View, and preview or change the angle, zoom or go wide without losing any action with live thumbnails.

Paired with Samsung’s new Galaxy Buds Pro, you can capture both ambient sounds and your voice at the same time using multiple mic recording. That means you can set up Galaxy S21 in pro video mode on a tripod and use Buds Pro as your voice mic, so you can step away and record speech, movement and background sound in crisp quality. With the power of AI, the single take feature allows you to capture a variety of still and video formats with one tap. It has been enhanced with new pro-style video settings like highlight video and dynamic slow-mo, which lets you focus on the most compelling action in stunning stills and highlight reels.



Samsung is committed to helping people stay connected, and keeping data secure, in more convenient and personalised ways. Galaxy S21 delivers next-generation performance and seamlessly connects users to the Galaxy Ecosystem to give added flexibility.



Galaxy users love and expect powerful experience. The Galaxy S21 features the latest and most advanced smartphone chipset yet in a Galaxy for greater speed, energy efficiency, and advanced computing capabilities to support 5G connectivity and on-device AI. Galaxy S21 packs all the power you need to process photos, record 8K videos, enjoy a cloud gaming marathon and make the perfect video clips.



The Samsung Galaxy S21 can be pre-ordered from any Sound Machine outlet or online from soundmachine.com.mt by January 28. Those pre-ordering the Samsung Galaxy S21 will receive a free gift set consisting of a pair of Galaxy Buds and the new Galaxy Smart Tag. Visit Sound Machine in Psaila Street Birkirkara, call 2149 7111 or visit soundmachine.com.mt for more information.