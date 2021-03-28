Samsung Electronics topped the global TV market for the 15th consecutive year, according to market research firm, Omdia. Newly released data published on February that Samsung Electronics recorded 31.8 per cent in global TV market share in 2020, at 31.9 per cent.

Samsung’s growth reflects a commitment to the most premium at-home viewing experiences, coupled with the fast-growing QLED portfolio, category leadership in the ultra large screen segment over 75-inches, the introduction and expansion of a Lifestyle TV portfolio, and a series of industry, category and product ‘firsts’ made possible thanks to Samsung’s constant drive for innovation.

“Consumers use screens every day to entertain, connect with loved ones, work, exercise from home and do much more. And we have seen how different lifestyles and routines have not only evolved, but converged,” said Jong-hee Han, president of Visual Display Business at Samsung Electronics.

“We continue to be incredibly humbled by the trust placed in our vision and products; it is what drives our relentless pursuit to deliver cutting-edge innovation and a best-in-class screen experience that meets the needs of the modern-day consumer.”

“Samsung’s continued global leadership in the TV market is also reflected locally and makes Sound Machine Co. Ltd extremely proud and confident.” said Eman Castagna, CEO of Sound Machine Co. Ltd, the official Samsung representative.

“Having represented Samsung in Malta for over 36 years, we share a common vision and commitment to make industry defining technology accessible to everyone.”

In 2021, Samsung expects to maintain its industry-leading market position with the introduction and expansion of core products and by incorporating proprietary technology and features across all TV line-ups. This includes Samsung’s new Neo QLED lineup along with Samsung’s Micro LED, Lifestyle TVs and a company-wide alignment of operations through long-term sustainability programs. Over the next few years, Samsung will also continue to invest in R&D and product development in strategic business areas to strengthen its core and emerging technology offers.