Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd has announced that 44 of its new product and service innovations received CES 2021 Innovation Awards honours, including Best of Innovations accolades, from the Consumer Technology Association (CTA).

This year, the Galaxy Note20 5G/Ultra 5G and Galaxy Buds+ were among Samsung’s Best of Innovation award winners. The company’s award-winning honorees span a range of categories, including accessibility, computer accessories, computer hardware and components, digital imaging/photography, embedded technologies, fitness and sports, gaming, headphones and personal audio, health and wellness, home appliances, home AV components and accessories, mobile devices and accessories, smart home, software and mobile apps, streaming, sustainability, wearables and visual displays.

The prestigious awards recognise outstanding design and engineering in cutting-edge technology. The honour also serves to underscore Samsung’s heritage in developing groundbreaking and meaningful innovations that propel both the industry and society forward.

Samsung is exclusively represented in Malta by Sound Machine Ltd, Psaila Street, Birkirkara. For more information, visit www.soundmachine.com.mt.