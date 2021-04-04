Doing laundry is a mainstay of every household’s chore list. In fact, the average family washes about 165 loads of laundry every year, using around 60 litres of water per load – a figure that carries substantial environmental impact. What’s more, regularly undertaking this task adds up, with wet appliances such as washing machines accounting for around 10 per cent of a household’s energy bills.

Samsung is committed to helping households find more efficient ways to keep their clothes pristine, a mission reflected in the inclusion of dedicated functionalities in Samsung’s washing machines.

Add to the wash, during the wash so you save

Who hasn’t found a stray sock mid-way through the laundry cycle? Thanks to Samsung’s AddWash, this is no longer a problem! Hit “pause”, open the AddWash door and add the forgotten laundry item easily. A clever innovation which saves additional loads. Samsung AddWash is the only washing machine that lets you add to wash during the cycle, saving time, water and energy.

Reduce carbon emissions with energy-saving technologies

Electricity production generates the second largest share of greenhouse gas emissions, making it important to choose eco-friendly washing machines.

Using hot water during a laundry cycle uses a substantial amount of energy –75 per cent of the energy required during a hot wash cycle is used just to heat up the water.

Therefore, to reduce the amount of energy used to do your laundry, opt for a cold wash or other optimised temperature wash settings.

With Samsung’s EcoBubble™ technology, you need not worry that a colder wash will result in a less effective clean. Even at a cold wash setting of 15°C, EcoBubble™ technology will still effectively dissolve detergent and mix it with air and water in order to create bubbles that thoroughly penetrate clothes. EcoBubble™ provides an improved fabric penetration and soil removal rate of 24 per cent, and will take care of your clothes, too, thanks to its clothing care performance improvement rate of 45.5 per cent.

Cut down on water and detergent usage

Many laundry detergents contain microplastics, making it important that users use only the required amount of detergent. While every load of laundry you do will be different, the best way to ensure you are not wasting detergent or water when doing the washing is to use the most appropriate cycle function for each load.

Samsung’s AI Wash feature can help you do that: AI Wash uses four different types of sensors to detect the weight of your laundry before calculating and dispensing the optimal amount of water and detergent needed for the load. The patented turbidity sensor even monitors the level of soiling throughout the wash cycle, adjusting the detergent amount or wash type where necessary.

For those looking for remote recommendations via their SmartThings app, the intelligent laundry recipe feature also lets you factor in the degree of detergent you desire to use into its calculations when providing optimal cycle suggestions.

Choose future-friendly appliances built to last

By choosing appliances that are sure to last for a long time, you are contributing to the reduction of landfill waste, prevention of environmental contamination by toxic materials and the reduction of greenhouses gases created in the production of new materials.

Samsung’s laundry machines have been designed for long-term use, coming with industry-leading warranties for both product and parts.

“Samsung’s commitment to providing consumers with options that put environ­mental sustainability at the forefront has seen a huge investment by Samsung into the research and deve­lopment of products that are eco-friendly,” said Eman Castagna, CEO of Sound Machine Co. Ltd.

“We should all do our part for the environment by making small changes when going about daily routines at home,” he concluded.

