San Ġiljan asserted their superiority over Sirens when they stepped into the driving seat from the word ‘go’ to keep their pristine start to the season.

Sirens gave their more-quoted opponents a two-goal start when Andreas Galea converted two penalties and then Mattias Ortoleva made the most of a Sirens’ indecision to make it 3-0.

At the other end, Jerome Zerafa Gregory was well fed in the centre and he made no mistake with seconds to go for the end of the first session.

A snap-shot by Ortoleva on a cross pass by Galea before Nikolai Zammit filtered through to flock in and make it 5-1.

Sirens missed their first man-up but then an open goal from Jacob Sciberras reduced the deficit for them.

The deployment of Ortoleva on the left and left-hander Zammit on the right flank was stretching the Sirens’ defensive shield as the Northenders changed ends in arrears by six goals.

Continue reading this article on SportsDesk, the sports website of the Times of Malta